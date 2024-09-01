TS SET hall tickets 2024 tomorrow, download from telanganaset.org

Osmania University, Hyderabad will issue hall tickets for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2024) tomorrow, September 2. When released, registered candidates can download the TS SET hall tickets from telanganaset.org. TS SET hall tickets 2024 releasing tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Originally, the Telangana SET examination was scheduled to be held on August 28, 29, 30 and 31 but it was postponed in view of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In the notification, Osmania University said that the test has been rescheduled to September 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2024.

Due to the postponement of the examination, the hall ticket release date was also rescheduled from August 20. The application form correction window was rescheduled as well.

How to download TS SET hall tickets 2024?

Go to the examination portal at telanganaset.org Open the hall ticket download link given on the home page. Enter the required login details. Submit and download the TS SET hall ticket.

The Telangana SET is for aspirants who want to join universities and degree colleges of Telangana as Assistant Professors or Lecturers through direct recruitment or by promotion.

For further information about TG SET 2024, candidates can check the official website of Osmania University.