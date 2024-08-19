TSPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule released at tspsc.gov.in, check complete timetable here
TSPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule has been released at tspsc.gov.in. Check the schedule below.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC, has released the examination schedule for the Group I Services Main Examination 2024. Candidates who qualified the prelims and eligible for the Mains examination can download the schedule from the official website at tspsc.gov.in.
As per the official schedule, the TSPSC Group I Services Main Examination 2024 will begin from October 21. The examination will be conducted between 2 PM to 5 PM on all days.
The detailed schedule is given below.
PAPER
EXAM DATE AND TIME
|GENERAL ENGLISH (QUALIFYING TEST)
|21/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
|PAPER-I GENERAL ESSAY
|22/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
|PAPER-II – HISTORY, CULTURE AND GEOGRAPHY
|23/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
|PAPER –III – INDIAN SOCIETY, CONSTITUTION AND GOVERNANCE
|24/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
|PAPER –IV – ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT
|25/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
|PAPER- V – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AND DATA INTERPRETATION
|26/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
|PAPER-VI - TELANGANA MOVEMENT AND STATE FORMATION
|27/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
It may be mentioned here that The Telangana Public Service Commission announced the result of the group 1 services screening test (TSPSC group 1 prelims 2024) on July 7, 2024.
A total of 31,382 candidates were provisionally admitted for the Mains examination, the commission informed earlier. The exam was held on June 9 at 31 districts of the state. Scanned copies of OMR answer sheets were released on June 24.
The commission stated, “For the Group-l Mains exam candidates will be provided with the Personalized Answer Booklet with Pre-printed details and photo of the candidate.”
It further stated, “For candidates convenience, the Sample Answer Booklets for all Seven (7) papers would be made available from 17/08/2024 onwards in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, so that the candidates can read all the instructions printed on the Answer Booklets and follow them scrupulously. Candidates are advised to download the Sample Answer Booklets and practice writing.”
