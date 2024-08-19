TSPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule released at tspsc.gov.in, check complete timetable here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC, has released the examination schedule for the Group I Services Main Examination 2024. Candidates who qualified the prelims and eligible for the Mains examination can download the schedule from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule has been released at tspsc.gov.in, The timetable has been given below. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the official schedule, the TSPSC Group I Services Main Examination 2024 will begin from October 21. The examination will be conducted between 2 PM to 5 PM on all days.

The detailed schedule is given below.

PAPER EXAM DATE AND TIME GENERAL ENGLISH (QUALIFYING TEST) 21/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER-I GENERAL ESSAY 22/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER-II – HISTORY, CULTURE AND GEOGRAPHY 23/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER –III – INDIAN SOCIETY, CONSTITUTION AND GOVERNANCE 24/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER –IV – ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT 25/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER- V – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AND DATA INTERPRETATION 26/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER-VI - TELANGANA MOVEMENT AND STATE FORMATION 27/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)

It may be mentioned here that The Telangana Public Service Commission announced the result of the group 1 services screening test (TSPSC group 1 prelims 2024) on July 7, 2024.

A total of 31,382 candidates were provisionally admitted for the Mains examination, the commission informed earlier. The exam was held on June 9 at 31 districts of the state. Scanned copies of OMR answer sheets were released on June 24.

The commission stated, “For the Group-l Mains exam candidates will be provided with the Personalized Answer Booklet with Pre-printed details and photo of the candidate.”

It further stated, “For candidates convenience, the Sample Answer Booklets for all Seven (7) papers would be made available from 17/08/2024 onwards in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, so that the candidates can read all the instructions printed on the Answer Booklets and follow them scrupulously. Candidates are advised to download the Sample Answer Booklets and practice writing.”