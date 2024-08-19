Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 provisional rank list released at tnmedicalselection.net, check here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has released the provisional rank list for TN NEET UG Counselling 2024 on Monday, August 19, 2024. Candidates who applied for the counselling process for MBBS/BDS can check the provisional rank list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 provisional rank list has been released at tnmedicalselection.net,

The provisional merit list has been released for Government Quota, Management Quota, and Tamil Nadu Government School Quota.

With the declaration of round 1 results, candidates who have been allotted seats are required to pay the tuition fee and download the provisional allotment order. The official notice stated that candidates must essentially report to the Head of the Institution to which they have been allotted by the specified date and time. If candidates fail to report, their admission will stand cancelled without further notice.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to check the Provisional Rank List:

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on the link to check the Provisional List of Candidates allotted in the MBBS/BDS Course for the 2024 – 2025 session.

Look for your name on the PDF displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

