UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 19, 2024 02:03 PM IST

UP Police Constable admit cards will be available for download 5 pm onwards at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will issue admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination admit cards from August 20 onwards. As per a notification displayed on the official website, UP Police Constable admit cards will be available for download 5 pm onwards.

UP Police Constable admit card 2024 tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
UP Police Constable admit card 2024 tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

When released, candidates can download it from uppbpb.gov.in.

Also Read: UP Police Constable Exam 2024 exam city slip released, here's direct link to check

Previously, the board released exam district intimation slips and shared exam day guidelines with the candidates.

Also read: UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues important exam day guidelines for candidates

UP Police Admit Card 2024: How to download UPPBPB Constable hall tickets when released

  1. Go to the official website of the examination, uppbpb.gov.in.
  2. Open the Constable recruitment examination admit card download link given on the home page.
  3. Provide the requested login credentials.
  4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take printout of all pages (on A4 paper) for the exam day.

The admit card will mention the exam date and time, reporting time and the exam centre details. Candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo ID to get entry inside the exam hall.

The test will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at 67 exam centres across the state. Admit cards will be issued three days before each exam day.

There will be two shifts – from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading/checking the admit cards, candidates can call the helpline numbers-8867786192/9773790762.

For further information, they can check the official website of the board.

News / Education / Competitive Exams / UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in
