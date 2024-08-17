UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues important exam day guidelines for candidates
UPP Constable 2024 exam will be held on August 23 to 31, 2024. Check exam day guidelines for candidates here.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released important exam date guidelines for candidates appearing for UPP Constable 2024 exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam day guidelines notice on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
The written examination will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 67 exam centres across the state. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Guidelines here
UPP Constable 2024 exam: Check exam day guidelines
All those candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.
- Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. The entry gate will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the examination and no candidate will be allowed entry after that.
- Candidates who have not mentioned Aadhaar number in their application form are expected to compulsorily report to the examination center 02 hours before the commencement of the examination, so that their verification can be done within the stipulated time.
- All appearing candidates will have to carry the admit card issued by the Board, Admit Card/Identity Card (e-Aadhar, DL, Passport), black/blue ball point pen.
- The Board has made technical arrangements to identify the person attempting to take the examination in place of a candidate. Strict legal action will be taken against such persons and candidates.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry these items to exam centre- text material (printed or written), pieces of paper, geometric-pencil box, plastic pouch, any type of calculator, credit/debit card, scale, copy, pen drive, eraser, log table/electronic pen at the examination centers. /Scanner, digital pen, electronic gadgets like mobile phone, keys, camera, any kind of watch, jewellery, smart watch, Bluetooth device, earphones, micro phone, pager, health band, wallet/purse, sunglasses handbag.
