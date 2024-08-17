UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues important exam day guidelines for candidates

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released important exam date guidelines for candidates appearing for UPP Constable 2024 exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam day guidelines notice on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues exam day guidelines for candidates

The written examination will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 67 exam centres across the state. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPP Constable 2024 exam: Check exam day guidelines

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.