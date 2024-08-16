UP Police Constable Exam 2024 exam city slip released, here's direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board released the tentative UP Police Constable exam city slip on August 16, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to check the exam city slip can visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live Updates UP Police Constable examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Direct Link to check UP Police Constable exam city slip

Director of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Rajeev Krishna said Candidates have been informed about the city where their examination centre is likely to be kept. He also said that the information about the city is shared on the website of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

UP Police Constable examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables in the organisation.

Earlier, the UPPBPB constable exam was conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, and over 48 lakh aspirants attempted the exam. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24, 2024, as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to check the exam city slip can follow the below mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Also Read: AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2024 released at mat.aima.in, download link here