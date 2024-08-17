UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2024. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets can be downloaded by the appearing candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card has been released for August 21, 22 and 23, 2024 exam dates. ...Read More

Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2024

The exam city slip for all exam dates except for August 26 examination has been released by National Testing Agency. The August 26 examination was postponed to August 27, 2024, as Janmashtami will be celebrated on that day.

UGC NET examination will be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. Follow the blog for latest updates.