UGC NET Admit Card 2024: NTA UGC NET hall tickets released for August 21 - 23 exam dates
Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2024
The exam city slip for all exam dates except for August 26 examination has been released by National Testing Agency. The August 26 examination was postponed to August 27, 2024, as Janmashtami will be celebrated on that day.
UGC NET examination will be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.
Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Click on the UGC NET admit card link available on the home page.
Enter your log in details
Download the admit card link
Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.
Items to be taken to exam centre
Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website.
One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination.
Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non- expired) – PAN card/ Driving License/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar). The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card
In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later.
In case a candidate is unable to download the Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm or write to NTA at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in.
The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.
The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates of UGC - NET June 2024, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.
The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', (ii) 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and (iii) 'admission to Ph.D. only'.
For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
i. 15% of the seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
ii. 7.5% of seats Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.
iii. 27% of the seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List
iv. 10% of the seats for General-Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS) candidates.
v. 05% of the seats in the above mentioned categories for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% or more disability.
The eligibility in NET will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate.
However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for 'Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' or for 'admission to Ph.D. only' will not be considered for the award of JRF
In no case, the duplicate Admit Card for UGC-NET June 2024 would be issued at the Examination Centre(s).
Candidates need to carry their hall tickets on the day of the exam to ensure entry into the examination centre.
(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.
(i) The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
(ii) Option for medium of Question Paper should be carefully chosen by the Candidate, while filling the Application Form online. The option once exercised cannot be changed.
(iii) Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.
(iv) In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.
The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The duration of the examination is for 3 hours.
No, the exam city slip has not been released for all dates. The city intimation slip has been released for all exam dates except for August 26 exam which is postponed to August 27.
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be released soon. The date and time of release of the admit card has not been announced by the Agency yet.