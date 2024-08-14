UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable exam slip, hall tickets awaited at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release UP Police Admit Card 2024 and exam city slip likely soon. Candidates who will appear for UPPBPB Constable exam can download the city intimation slip and hall tickets from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

UP Police Constable examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The gap between the written examination had been kept keeping in mind because of the Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.

The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.

The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, city intimation slip and other details.