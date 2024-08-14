UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable exam slip, hall tickets awaited at uppbpb.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release UP Police Admit Card 2024 and exam city slip likely soon. Candidates who will appear for UPPBPB Constable exam can download the city intimation slip and hall tickets from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Constable examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The gap between the written examination had been kept keeping in mind because of the Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.
The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.
The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, city intimation slip and other details.
UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download hall tickets
Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on UP Police Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Official website to check city intimation slip, hall tickets
Check date and time
UPPBPB Constable hall tickets and city intimation slip release date have not been issued by the Board yet.
UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on exam city slip link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
Check the slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
List of websites
uppbpb.gov.in
Negative marking to be applicable
Candidates will be given negative marks for giving wrong answers in the written examination.
Subjects included in the exam
The written examination will have the following 04 subjects (1) General Knowledge, (2) General Hindi, (3) Numerical and Mental Ability and (4) Mental Aptitude, IQ and Logical Ability.
Exam duration
In the written examination, objective type question paper will be set. The written examination will be of 300 marks, the duration of which will be 02 hours.
Selection process details
The selection process comprises written examination. The total mark is 300 on the written test, and the duration of the examination is for 2 hours. Those candidates who will qualify the written test will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Document Verification followed by Physical efficiency Test.
Check vacancy details
Unreserved: 24102 posts
EWS: 6024 posts
OBC: 16264 posts
Scheduled Caste: 12650
Scheduled Tribe: 1204 posts
Who cancelled the previous examination?
On February 24, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled the examination after confirmed reports of the paper leak.
UPPBPB blacklisted Guj-based agency for negligence
UPPBPB in June had blacklisted Gujarat-based Edutest Solutions Private Limited, which had conducted the recruitment examination for 60,244 posts of police constables on February 17-18 this year, for negligence leading to paper leak.
Who were arrested for paper leak?
At least 400 people including the two masterminds of the paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri were arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar.
178 FIRs were registered for paper leak
Around 178 FIRs in 41 districts of UP were registered in connection with the question paper leak in February earlier this year.
UPPBPB to take precautionary measures to conduct exam
The board is taking all precautionary measures to maintain the sanctity of the examination and conduct the exam in a fully transparent manner. They said the state government had already issued the stricter bill to stop such malpractices during public examination by notifying UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 from June 21 that has provision for up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore for malpractices and organised cheating in government recruitment exams.
Tentative date of hall tickets
As per Live Hindustan report, the exam city details and admit card link will be available on or before August 15, 2024. However, no official confirmation on the same is available.
UPPBPB issues notice on paper leak
The Board in the released notice has asked the candidates and others to inform about any attempt related to violating the sanctity of recruitment examinations like paper leaks, paper buying and selling, cheating in examinations, solver gangs or any other undesirable activity to the officials via WhatsApp or email.
Website to check
uppbpb.gov.in
Number of vacancies to be filled
The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables.
Know why state government cancelled the exam?
When was earlier exam conducted?
About the gap between examination
Check shift details
Exam dates
Where to check hall tickets, exam city slip?
Date and time
