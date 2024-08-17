UP Police Admit Card 2024 Date: UPPBPB Constable hall tickets releasing on August 20 at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the UP Police Admit Card 2024 Date. The UPPBPN Constable hall tickets will be released on August 20, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card for Constable posts from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The link to download the hall ticket will be activated at 5 pm. UP Police Admit Card 2024 Date: UPPBPB Constable hall tickets on August 20

The Board has released the district intimation slip on August 16, 2024. The link to check the district wise centre is available on the official website of UPPBPB.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth on the link available on the board's website.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: How to download UPPBPB Constable hall tickets

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP Police Constable examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at 67 exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. The gap between the written examination had been kept keeping in mind because of the Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.

As per the official notice, if any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Information Slip for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Reserve Civil Police, he/she can contact the helpline number-8867786192/9773790762. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.