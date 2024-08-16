All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for Computer Based Test can download the admit card through the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2024 released at mat.aima.in, download link here

The CBT examination will be conducted on August 18, 2024. The MAT has five sections, each section having thirty questions. The total 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes. The test question paper will includes these subjects- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Economic and Business Environment. Each section will comprise of 30 questions each.

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are to report to the allotted test centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the test. All the appearing candidates will have to carry the admit card with them to the test centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.