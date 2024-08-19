Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 underway at cetcell.mahacet.org, apply before August 23, direct link here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra is carrying out the common admission process (CAP) for NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who qualified for the entrance examination and are keen on applying for the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 is underway at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can apply before August 23.

The deadline to submit applications is August 23, 2024, up to 8 PM.

As per the official schedule, the Payment of Registration Fees through the Online Payment Gateway for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) will also have to be done between August 17 to August 23, 2024, till 11:59 PM.

Applicants must note that they will be treated as registered for the process only after successful payment of the fees.

Also read: UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

Besides, uploading coloured scanned copies of original requisite documents on the portal as per the list will also have to be done within the same period.

Notably, CET Cell has also shared a few instructions for candidates in its official notice. These are as follows:

The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents.

It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and familiarize herself/himself with the online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses.

The Candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.

Candidates belonging to the reservation category must claim so in the application form before submitting the same.

Also read: APSSB CSLE 2024: Registration for 452 vacancies begins at apssb.nic.in, link to apply

It may be mentioned here that the CET Cell informed that the schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) as well as CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be shared in due course.

Also read: CCPA fines IAS coaching firm ₹3 lakh for misleading ad

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website of the MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the CAP tab and then on 2024-2025.

Under the Medical Courses section, click on the NEET UG link.

Click on New Registration, read the instructions displayed, and click on Next.

Enter the credentials as asked and create your account.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MHT CET.