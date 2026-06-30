AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18 for the engineering course and from May 19 to May 20, 2026, for the pharmacy course. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.