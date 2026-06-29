Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film passes Monday test, crosses ₹70 crore

Welcome to the Jungle box office day 4: Fans were eager to see what Ahmed Khan brought into the highly successful Welcome franchise in its third instalment. Turns out, Akshay Kumar's comedy-action drama, which was released in theatres on 26 June, has been receiving a good response from audiences. The film scored a strong opening weekend and has now performed well on its first Monday. Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film opened to decent reviews.

Welcome to the Jungle box office The latest update from Sacnilk states that Welcome to the Jungle has collected ₹7.77 crore on its fourth day of release. It is a dip from the last day collections, but that was not entirely surprising, given its a Monday. Given that, the film has managed to hold well on Monday amid the competition from other releases. The Akshay Kumar film collected ₹15.25 crore net in India on its first Friday. It also had ₹3.75 crore from paid previews. On Saturday, the film collected ₹20 crore and on Sunday, its highest single-day haul so far, at ₹24.75 crore respectively. This brings total India gross collections to ₹85.67 crore and total India net to ₹71.52 crore so far.

About the film Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

The film stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently spoke about his long-standing friendships with stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He explained to news agency ANI, "Even Akshay ji and Suniel ji are the same. We are a team, and we stand with each other. I have been fortunate and blessed to work with Paresh ji since 1987. It's almost 40 years now. Akshay ji and my relationship goes back to 1996. Anna—that is Sunil ji—and I have been working together and have been friends since the early 1990s. These are relationships that have developed and matured over decades.”