B Des/B Sc in 3D Animation and VFX at AAFT combine AI learning, creativity and industry-ready training for media careers

According to PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–29: India Perspective , India's entertainment and media industry is expected to grow from USD 32.2 billion in 2024 to USD 47.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8%, nearly double the global average. This growth is being fuelled by digital content, gaming, immersive media, AI-enabled content creation and younger audiences, creating new opportunities for skilled animation and VFX professionals.

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Animation and visual effects have transformed entertainment, gaming, advertising and digital media, creating diverse career opportunities worldwide. In recent years, 3D animation and VFX have taken centre stage, enabling realistic digital worlds and stunning effects. Films like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) showcase how extensively these technologies are used to bring immersive stories to life. Building a successful career in animation and visual effects requires the right training and industry exposure. AAFT’s B Des in 3D Animation and Visual Effects equips students with practical skills and valuable insights into the evolving animation and VFX industry.

Additional benefits include industry expert interactions, advanced labs, gaming and metaverse exposure and internship opportunities for real-world experience.

Students work on studio-style projects and portfolio development, ensuring practical exposure and industry-ready outcomes.

AI-enabled learning is integrated across ideation, storyboarding, asset creation, motion design and virtual production workflows for modern studio readiness.

The programme emphasises storytelling, visual communication and immersive world-building to prepare students for film, OTT, gaming and digital media industries.

Students learn VFX pipelines covering full production workflow, 3D modelling to create digital assets and rigging to build character skeletons for realistic movement, using tools like Maya, 3ds Max and Unreal Engine.

AAFT School of Animation offers industry-oriented training in animation, VFX, game design and real-time production with an AI-integrated curriculum focused on future creative workflows.

Discover the key programme features, curriculum highlights and learning opportunities that set this course apart.

AAFT School of Animation offers industry-focused training in animation, VFX, gaming and immersive media. The programmes combine creativity, technical skills and AI-enabled learning through hands-on projects, studio practice and expert guidance, preparing students for diverse careers in the creative and digital industries.

Get set to explore future-ready animation and VFX education integrated with AI. AAFT's School of Animation offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. In this article, we will focus on its undergraduate offerings: B Des and B Sc programmes in 3D animation and visual effects.





What does the VFX and Animation course curriculum cover? Let’s take a closer look at the curriculum. The B Des programme emphasises creative design and artistic thinking, while the B Sc focuses on technical skills, structured learning and production workflows.

Let’s first explore the AI-integrated curriculum in detail.

B Des in 3D Animation & VFX

The B.Des animation course integrates AI across the entire creative pipeline, from foundational ideation and storyboarding to 3D modelling, virtual cinematography, procedural content creation, real-time VFX and live + CG workflows, offering students broad exposure to high-end cinematic and production techniques. It also introduces learners to 3D animation and VFX workflows, including virtual cinematography, procedural world-building, real-time production and advanced cinematic systems, supported by AI tools such as Runway, Midjourney, Meshy AI, Kling AI, Move.ai, DeepMotion and Unreal AI, widely used in modern creative studios.



Storyboard & VFX Ideation

Students use AI for story planning, cinematic references, visual communication, compositing and early VFX development.

Real-Time 3D & Virtual Cinematography

Training focuses on AI-assisted procedural content, real-time environments and cinematic scene creation.

3D Modelling & Character Design

AI tools support concept generation, texturing, surface detailing and character refinement.

Live + CG Integration

Learners explore motion tracking, compositing and hybrid live-action workflows.

Outcome

Students gain AI-powered studio experience across animation, VFX, gaming and immersive media.

B Sc in 3D Animation & VFX

The B.Sc degree in animation introduces AI in a structured way, starting from creative fundamentals and progressing to animation production, 3D modelling, character design, VFX and portfolio development. It builds strong animation basics while exposing students to AI-driven content creation workflows aligned with industry needs.

Key AI Focus Areas

Students learn storyboarding, 2D/3D animation, filmmaking, motion graphics, VFX and portfolio development using tools like Claude, Canva AI, Midjourney, Runway, Kling AI, Mixamo and ElevenLabs.

Visual Communication & Foundation

Students use AI for research, idea development, visual references, moodboards and creative direction to build strong conceptual understanding.

Script, Storyboard & 2D Animation

AI supports story structuring, storyboard creation, scene planning and foundational 2D animation workflows.

VFX, Motion Graphics & Editing

Learners explore AI-assisted motion ideas, video generation, compositing concepts and editing workflows for dynamic visual output.

3D Modelling & Character Design

AI tools help in character ideation, asset development, texturing guidance and refining final portfolio-ready 3D work.

B Sc in 3D animation and VFX

The curriculum builds expertise in visual communication, graphic design, 2D and 3D animation, VFX, motion graphics, filmmaking, character design, rigging, simulation, environment creation and portfolio development. This animation course combines creative skills, technical training, internships, industry projects, research and life skills to prepare students for animation and visual effects careers.

B Des in 3D Animation and VFX

The curriculum develops expertise in visual communication, graphic design, 2D and 3D animation, VFX, motion graphics, filmmaking, character design, rigging, texturing and simulation. It combines creative learning with practical projects, portfolio development, research, internships, industry exposure and life skills to prepare students for animation and VFX careers.

What tools do students learn at AAFT's 3D Animation course? Students at AAFT explore a future-ready AI creative toolkit designed to support the complete animation and VFX workflow, from ideation to final production. These tools help in concept development, storytelling, asset creation, animation, sound design and cinematic output.

Concept Art & Ideation: Midjourney – for visual references, style exploration, character design, moodboards and world-building ideas.

AI Video Creation: Runway – for cinematic experimentation, AI-generated video, visual storytelling and VFX ideation.

3D Asset Creation: Meshy AI – for AI-assisted 3D modelling, object creation and environment development.

Cinematic Motion: Kling AI – for image-to-video conversion, motion design and cinematic sequence creation.

Dynamic Video Production: Higgsfield – for AI-driven video creation, character movement and short-form cinematic content.

Voice & Audio: ElevenLabs – for voiceovers, narration, character voices and dubbing support.

Music & Sound: Suno – for background scores, sound design and music ideation.

Script & Planning: Claude – for storytelling, scripting, dialogue writing and production planning. Programme Details Duration: 3-4 Years

Eligibility criteria: 10+2

Course mode: 5 days/week

Conclusion AAFT’s animation and VFX programmes combine creativity with AI-driven learning, strong technical training and industry exposure. This integrated approach equips students with future-ready skills, preparing them for dynamic careers across animation, gaming, VFX and digital media industries.

Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by AAFT, is for informational purposes only.