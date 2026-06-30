Massive fire breaks out in naphtha-carrying pipeline at refinery in Bengal's Haldia; 20 injured

A massive fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline at an oil refinery in West Bengal's Haldia district on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people. The fire broke out early in the morning, and six of those injured are in a critical state and are being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, a senior police officer of East Midnapore district told HT. A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Bengal's Haldia district. (PTI)

The Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) confirmed the incident, and said that the incident may have occurred in the vicinity of an unauthorized naphtha theft point located in the plant vicinity.

“Naphtha is a highly combustible and extremely flammable hydrocarbon, and the company has consistently cautioned local communities against any unauthorized access to or handling of petroleum products due to the serious safety risks involved,” the HPL statement read.

A video of the blaze was shared by news agency PTI. Watch here: