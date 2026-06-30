JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here's how to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, June 30, on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Arrow Payments CEO Roshan Patel posted a screenshot of the intern’s email online. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be able to check their allotted institute and course after the result is published.

The seat allotment will be prepared based on candidates' choices, merit, category, and seat availability. Candidates allotted a seat in the second round must complete the online reporting process within the prescribed schedule to confirm their admission. The reporting process will be conducted from June 30 to July 5, 2026.

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Along with the allotment result, the opening and closing ranks for participating institutes are also expected to be made available, allowing candidates to understand the admission trends. After the seat is accepted, one of the available admission options—Freeze, Float, or Slide—must be selected. Under the Freeze option, the allotted seat will be accepted, and participation in further counselling rounds will be discontinued.

Under the Float option, the allotted seat will be accepted, while eligibility for a higher preferred institute or course in the upcoming rounds will be retained. Under the Slide option, the allotted institute will be accepted, while consideration of a better branch within the same institute will continue, subject to availability.

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How To Check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result The official website, josaa.nic.in, should be visited.

The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link should be opened.

Enter the JEE Main application number and password.

The allotted institute and course will be displayed on the screen.

The allotment letter should be downloaded and saved for future use.

What To Do After Seat Allotment : The Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) should be paid.

The required documents should be uploaded online.

The documents should be verified through the online portal.

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Any clarification sought by the authorities should be responded to within the stipulated time.

One option—Freeze, Float, or Slide—should be selected according to admission preference.