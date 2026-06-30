West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2026 on June 30, 2026. Candidates who want to take admission in engineering courses can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, check important dates here (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The registration window will close on July 5, 2026. Candidates can modify and lock their choices from June 30 to July 5, 2026. The first allotment result will be out on July 7, 2026. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from July 7 to July 11, 2026.

RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for CBT 2 out, direct link to download here

Seat allotment shall be made against the Institutes and courses included in the approved Seat Matrix, as finalised by the Competent Authority [Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of West Bengal]. The approved Seat Matrix will be made available on the Board's websites prior to the commencement of counselling.

Any candidate who satisfies the prescribed eligibility criteria and has obtained a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) in WBJEE-2026 and/or a valid All India Rank (AIR) in JEE (Main)-2026 shall be eligible to register for e-counselling.

UPTET Admit Card 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.in, download link here

WBJEE Counselling 2026: How to register To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration fee shall be Rs. 500/-. The fee is non-refundable under any circumstances. In the event of any payment failure or unsuccessful transaction due to technical reasons, the Board shall not be held responsible or liable.

Counselling Schedule Here