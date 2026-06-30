RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for CBT 2 out, direct link to download here

The RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the second stage of the recruitment examination. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts begins today

The admit card has been made available on the official login portal, rrb.digialm.com, and can be downloaded by using the registration number and date of birth or password.

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Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without the admit card and the required identity document. All details printed on the hall ticket, including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date, reporting time, examination city, venue address, and important instructions, should be checked carefully. If any error is found on the admit card, it should be reported to the concerned Railway Recruitment Board as soon as possible so that the required correction can be made before the examination.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card, as late entry may not be allowed. All instructions printed on the admit card should be read carefully and should be followed on the examination day.

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Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and other prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall, as they are not permitted during the examination. Candidates are also advised to carry only the required documents to avoid any inconvenience at the examination centre. The CBT 2 examination is being conducted for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and other notified technical posts in Indian Railways.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official RRB websites for any latest announcements related to the examination. The admit card should be kept safely even after the examination, as it may be required during the later stages of the recruitment process, including document verification. Candidates are advised to make all necessary preparations in advance and to follow the examination guidelines to avoid any problems on exam day.

Direct link to download RRB JE Admit Card 2026

Steps to Download RRB JE Admit Card 2026 The official login portal, rrb.digialm.com, should be visited.

The RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 link should be selected.

The registration number and date of birth or password should be entered.

The submitted details should be verified before the login button is clicked.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

All details mentioned on the admit card should be checked carefully.

The admit card should be downloaded and saved for future use.

A clear printout of the admit card should be taken and carried to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.