Cocktail 2 box office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film sees a sharp dip, crosses ₹84 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 11: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama, Cocktail 2, was released in theatres on June 19 to lukewarm reviews. The film starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon has fared better than the male lead’s previous film, O’Romeo and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It saw a dip on Monday after a steady weekend. Cocktail 2 box office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna star in the sequel. (PTI)

Cocktail 2 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected ₹1.75 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹84.90 crore. It showed 16.51% occupancy from 3873 shows. The film has shown a dip compared to Saturday and Sunday, when it brought in ₹4.25 crore and ₹4.40 crore, respectively. Cocktail 2 collected ₹4 crore on Friday after bringing in ₹70.50 crore in its first week.

Cocktail 2 has beaten the lifetime collection of Vishal Bharadwaj’s O’Romeo, which starred Shahid and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film collected ₹72.99 crore net in India in its lifetime. It is yet to beat Shahid and Kriti’s 2024 film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, brought in ₹85.16 crore net in India in its lifetime. With the film in its second week, it remains to be seen if it manages to hold steady till the weekend, when it might see a spike.

About Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It opened to lukewarm reviews from critics.

Talking to ANI about the film’s story before its release, Kriti had said, “There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie.”

It tells the story of Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), college sweethearts who feel the pressure to marry. When Diya meets her friend Ally (Kriti Sanon) on a vacation in Italy, she enlists her help to vet out her partner. But one thing leads to another, and Ally soon finds herself falling for Kunal.