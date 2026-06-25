Kriti Sanon dismisses comparisons with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail 2: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Deepika Padukone's Veronica was the star of Cocktail (2012). Her role was so influential in the film that Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that many male actors refused to star opposite her for fear of being overshadowed. Kriti Sanon plays Ally in Cocktail 2, a character who exudes a similar energy to Veronica—carefree, unhinged, disruptive, yet deeply emotional. The comparisons between the two characters were unavoidable, and Kriti recently admitted that she knew that going into the film. Kriti Sanon on being compared to Deepika Padukone.

Kriti on comparisons with Deepika In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kriti spoke about being compared to Deepika and how she didn't let that come in the way of playing Ally honestly.

She said, “Do I expect it? Yes, I do. It’s kind of obvious, as I’m doing a film which is a franchise to the film that she’s done before. The characters, somewhere, have a similar energy of being slightly disruptive, unhinged and free-spirited. But Ally and Veronica are so different, and I’m glad that they’re different. Why would I play the same character that Deepika has already done? That doesn’t make sense. That’s what’s fresh about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different story with completely different conflicts and different characters. Ally has her own personality, even though it may seem like it’s coinciding somewhere. She’s a completely different person from Veronica.”