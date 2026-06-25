Kriti Sanon reacts to response for Cocktail 2: I knew it would be compared to Cocktail 1; my character was not Veronica

It began in 2024 and has continued well into 2026 — Kriti Sanon’s successful run at the movies shows no signs of slowing down. It started with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, followed by the heist comedy Crew and a darker turn in Do Patti. 2025 brought the intense love story Tere Ishk Mein, and now, the breezy Cocktail 2. Kriti Sanon

When we point out that she seems content staying out of the rat race and away from social media rivalries, she says she is “actually very competitive”. She says, “When I see someone doing well, I feel like I also want to do well. Competition motivates me to do better. I feel like it also comes at a certain point in your career that you have a sense of security with yourself.” Things changed for the better, especially in 2021, she adds: “The validation that Mimi (2021) gave me, whether from the audience or through the National Award, made me feel like I had finally proved my talent and could now explore more... I am very critical of myself. So, I am always wanting to do better than what I have done before. It’s boring to be in a race with someone else and it just doesn’t give you peace.”

For Cocktail 2, have you received more compliments for your looks or your performance?

It’s a mix of both. I think any actor craves for that moment and day. Fortunately, this is a role that is very glamorous but also has its layers. I got lucky.

Also read: Kriti Sanon reflects on nepotism: ‘When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty’

With sequels comes the pressure of matching the original. Does the positive response to Cocktail 2 feel especially rewarding? I knew that there would be comparisons, and thankfully, this was not a sequel but a franchise. It’s just the vibe of Cocktail (2012) that was being taken forward in Cocktail 2… and the fact that it was one boy and two girls. Apart from that, there was absolutely no similarity; the story and the conflicts are completely different. I feel like Ally, my character, was not Veronica (Deepika Padukone’s character in Cocktail), and that’s what excited me. If I were doing a remake, then I think the pressure would have been way more.

One thing that is absolutely similar between you and Ally? At the end of it, we all want to be loved, so I feel that’s a similarity. But I also feel even though she is really bindaas and free-spirited, in her heart, she really cares. The empathy part of it was interesting for me, and I connected with it.