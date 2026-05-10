Kriti Sanon reflects on nepotism: ‘When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty’

Nothing comes easy in the entertainment industry, and Kriti Sanon is not holding back while speaking about her journey. Amid ongoing conversations around nepotism, star kids receiving greater opportunities, and outsiders often being left struggling with the shorter end of the stick, the 35-year-old actor opened up about the challenges she faced while trying to establish herself in the industry. Kriti Sanon talked about nepotism and patriarchy rampant in the industry. (PTI)

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Reflecting on the years leading up to her landmark performance in Mimi (2021), Kriti spoke candidly about the difficult path she had to navigate before finally earning widespread recognition and critical acclaim. In a recent interview with GQ, the 35-year-old actor opened up about the many highs and lows of her journey in the industry, revealing how several roles slipped away from her and were eventually handed to star kids. She also highlighted the deep-rooted patriarchy within the entertainment industry, pointing out how male actors are often afforded greater respect, privilege, and perks compared to their female counterparts.

Kriti Sanon’s struggles as an industry outsider Speaking about her struggles as an industry outsider, she said, “Before Mimi, I went through phases of frustration…wanting to do more – knowing I was capable of more, but lacked opportunities. There were roles I came very close to that eventually went to star kids, something that was beyond my control. When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty you have to deal with. It has been a process of gradual growth, with me taking risks and making more intentional choices. I have earned every opportunity; nothing has been handed to me.”

The success and overwhelming love received by Mimi (2021) marked one of the defining high points of Kriti Sanon’s career, and the past few years have been particularly exciting for the actor, with a string of films that strongly resonated with audiences. However, alongside those highs came deeply frustrating lows. In the same conversation, the Do Patti actor reflected on a difficult phase in her career when it felt as though every opportunity that came her way eventually slipped through her fingers.

She further shared that there were phases when she made mistakes and signed films that ultimately did little to help her grow as an actor – a deeply “confusing” period when, in her words, “nothing was working.” Despite the setbacks, Kriti said she remains grateful for that chapter of her journey, as it played a crucial role in shaping both her career and her perspective. The difficult phase helped her gain clarity about the kind of work she no longer wanted to pursue, while also teaching her valuable lessons through failure. Reflecting on those experiences, she noted that failure often teaches far more than success ever can.

Kriti Sanon on gender inequality in the industry Speaking candidly about the gender disparity that continues to exist within the film industry, Kriti said patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and one has to keep shaking things up to move towards equality.

She shared that she has always tried to stand up for herself, but early in her career, it was difficult to voice everything.

According to the actor, when productions face budget cuts, it is most often the female lead whose pay is reduced first. She pointed out that even when patriarchy is not overtly visible, it still manifests in subtle but telling ways through the unequal treatment of male and female stars. From the level of respect afforded to actors to the perks and privileges extended on set, Kriti suggested that the imbalance remains deeply ingrained in the industry’s functioning.