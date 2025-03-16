Erica Fernandes says Shaheer Sheikh's Do Patti triggered memories of her violent relationship: ‘It left a scar on me’

Television actor Erica Fernandes recently spoke about the traumas and heartbreaks she experienced in past relationships. In a conversation with Shardul Pandit on his podcast, Erica revealed that Shaheer Sheikh’s film Do Patti reminded her of a violent relationship she once endured. Erica Fernandes opens up on her violent relationship.

(Also Read: Erica Fernandes: I still get thin-shamed, people asking me to eat more)

Erica Fernandes opens up on her violent relationship

Reflecting on her past, Erica shared how the baggage, trauma, trust issues, and heartbreak shaped the person she is today. She recalled, "I have gone through a very violent relationship. It was physically abusive as well. It reached a stage where there was physical abuse. But I didn’t want to bring it out at that time. When you’re an actor, everything becomes news. If you go to the police, it’ll be all over the media, leading to a media trial. If you don’t reveal the name, people start linking it to someone. Plus, I wasn’t sure what the outcome would be if I went to the police. I don’t trust the judicial system that much." She further admitted that she feared being accused of staging a 'publicity stunt' if she spoke out.

How Do Patti reminded Erica of her violent relationship

When asked how she coped with the situation, the actor revealed that she dealt with it alone, confiding only in a few friends. She admitted that the experience "left a scar" and added that watching films depicting physical abuse often triggers painful flashbacks. She further said, "When I watched Shaheer's Do Patti, it took me back to those days, and I was like, s**t."

Clarifying that she is not sharing her story for attention, Erica explained that it took her years to build the courage to speak about it publicly. She urged others going through similar situations to speak up and allow themselves time to heal.

Erica and Shaheer Sheikh previously worked together in the hit television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, where their on-screen chemistry won over audiences. Shaheer recently starred in Do Patti, which featured Kriti Sanon in a double role, alongside Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. Erica, on the other hand, was last seen in the short film The Haunting.