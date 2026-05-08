Rashmika Mandanna has ‘no insecurities’, says her Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon: 'She's just a very genuine person'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. While Kriti has previously worked with Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film marks her first collaboration with Rashmika. Recently, at The Femina Beauty Awards, Kriti opened up about her experience of working with the Pushpa actor and had only positive things to say about her co-star. Kriti Sanon is all praise for Cocktail 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Kriti Sanon praises Rashmika Mandanna Speaking about Rashmika, Kriti described her as warm and genuine. Sharing her experience from the sets of Cocktail 2, Kriti said, "She's just a very genuine person, kind, lovely and warm. No insecurity. Just goodness, and I think I'm a vibe person. If I feel the aura and I feel positivity, I get drawn to it. I've just had so much fun with her, and she's just amazing. I love her."

Kriti also addressed comparisons between Cocktail 2 and the original 2012 film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The first part became a cult favourite over the years, especially for its music, characters and modern relationship drama. However, Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters.

Talking about the comparisons, she said, "I'm sure a comparison is going to happen, but the good part is that this is not a sequel; it's a franchise. So it's more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate."

Rashmika entered a new phase in her personal life earlier this year when she married actor Vijay Deverakonda in February. Though the wedding was a private affair attended only by close family and friends, the couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad, where several celebrities from the film industry were present, including Kriti.

On the work front, Rashmika has been having a successful run in Bollywood. After making her Hindi film debut with Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, she went on to feature in films like Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma. Cocktail 2 marks her fifth Bollywood film.