Rashmika Mandanna shares fun BTS of Cocktail 2 shoot, calls Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon ‘partners in dance and crime’

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and is directed by Homi Adajania. The upcoming film has already created buzz for bringing the trio together in a fresh, contemporary take on the popular franchise. Rashmika Mandanna gives glimpse into Cocktail 2 shoot with unseen BTS clips. (Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

On April 16, Rashmika shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s shoot in Sicily, Italy, on her Instagram, where the cast filmed the track Jab Talak. The clip offered fans a fun glimpse into the shoot atmosphere, showing the actors dancing between takes, laughing and enjoying their time on set. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna calls herself ‘child of soil’, Vijay Deverakonda gushes over Coorgi women at Kodagu reception )

Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS of Cocktail 2 shoot In her post, Rashmika also wrote a playful note from her character Diya’s perspective, describing the experience as chaotic yet full of joy and spontaneity. She revealed that the team was constantly dancing, vibing and laughing while still managing to capture the perfect shots on camera.

“A page from Diya’s diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything… and somehow still pulling it off with swag,” she wrote.