Rashmika Mandanna calls herself ‘child of soil’, Vijay Deverakonda gushes over Coorgi women at Kodagu reception
After Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, she hosted a wedding reception in her hometown, Kodagu in Karnataka. She was spotted all smiles with Vijay Deverakonda.
After celebrating her 30th birthday on April 5, Rashmika Mandanna threw a wedding reception in her hometown, Kogadu, in Karnataka. Pictures and videos of her walking hand in hand with Vijay Deverakonda while dressed in a saree she draped in traditional Kodava style are circulating online. At the reception, Vijay even commented on how beautiful Coorgi women are.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kodagu reception
Pictures and videos from the reception show Rashmika in a silk saree and Vijay in a suit. Fans couldn’t help but fawn over the couple who walked in while holding hands, and later cut a cake together. Their parents were also seen dressed to the nines and standing by the couple during the festivities.
Talking at her reception, Rashmika said, “I am this child of the soil. The love of the Kodava people is always special. Coming back to my hometown after my wedding brings me immense joy. Celebrating this together with our family members and friends is my fortune…Vijay also loves Kodava culture very much. I hope all of you continue to shower us with your blessings like this.”
Vijay tried his hand at speaking in Kodava Takk before switching to English. He revealed that this was his third visit to Kodagu, and the first time was before he even knew Rashmika. “Next time I come, I’d like to go around and see her childhood and life here,” he remarked, adding, “I’ve become so fond of this place, such a beautiful place. I always thought women here were super beautiful, even before I met her. I think Coorgi women are beautiful, and I’m married to one. I’m very happy.”
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. While they did not confirm the news, they were spotted wearing rings. On February 26, they tied the knot in Udaipur in a traditional Telugu wedding, with Kodava rituals thrown in. They hosted a reception in Hyderabad in March and have now hosted one in Coorg. They also visited the Igguthappa temple in Karnataka while they were there.
The actors first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika was engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but they parted ways in 2018. Vijay was rumoured to be dating a Belgian national. After years, Rashmika and Vijay are gearing up to release their next work together, Ranabaali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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