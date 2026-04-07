Rashmika Mandanna calls herself ‘child of soil’, Vijay Deverakonda gushes over Coorgi women at Kodagu reception

Pictures and videos from the reception show Rashmika in a silk saree and Vijay in a suit. Fans couldn’t help but fawn over the couple who walked in while holding hands, and later cut a cake together. Their parents were also seen dressed to the nines and standing by the couple during the festivities.

After celebrating her 30th birthday on April 5, Rashmika Mandanna threw a wedding reception in her hometown, Kogadu, in Karnataka. Pictures and videos of her walking hand in hand with Vijay Deverakonda while dressed in a saree she draped in traditional Kodava style are circulating online. At the reception, Vijay even commented on how beautiful Coorgi women are.

Talking at her reception, Rashmika said, “I am this child of the soil. The love of the Kodava people is always special. Coming back to my hometown after my wedding brings me immense joy. Celebrating this together with our family members and friends is my fortune…Vijay also loves Kodava culture very much. I hope all of you continue to shower us with your blessings like this.”

Vijay tried his hand at speaking in Kodava Takk before switching to English. He revealed that this was his third visit to Kodagu, and the first time was before he even knew Rashmika. “Next time I come, I’d like to go around and see her childhood and life here,” he remarked, adding, “I’ve become so fond of this place, such a beautiful place. I always thought women here were super beautiful, even before I met her. I think Coorgi women are beautiful, and I’m married to one. I’m very happy.”

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. While they did not confirm the news, they were spotted wearing rings. On February 26, they tied the knot in Udaipur in a traditional Telugu wedding, with Kodava rituals thrown in. They hosted a reception in Hyderabad in March and have now hosted one in Coorg. They also visited the Igguthappa temple in Karnataka while they were there.

The actors first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika was engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but they parted ways in 2018. Vijay was rumoured to be dating a Belgian national. After years, Rashmika and Vijay are gearing up to release their next work together, Ranabaali.