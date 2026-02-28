Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fall in love all over again in Ranabaali song Endhayya Saami. Watch

In the video song shared by the makers, Vijay and Rashmika are seen as husband and wife as they enter his house after the wedding ceremony. Rashmika slowly falls in love with him, seeing him as he goes about his days in the house. Vijay's character also sees her, and the two share a sweet moment together, wrapped in each other's arms. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul, and sung by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale. Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in Udaipur on February 26. They shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram, which received a lot of love from fans and their peers from the industry. Now, the makers of their upcoming release, Ranabaali, has shared a special surprise for them. As a wish for happy married life for the newlyweds, the makers have dropped the new song Endhayya Saami, which sees Vijay and Rashmika's characters fall in love after getting married. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand officially welcomes 'vadina' Rashmika Mandanna after couple's Udaipur wedding )

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “This song is perfect in their wedding season, happy married life to both.” Another said, “Happy married life to Virosh. Finally a film with them together.” A comment read, “Just loved it. #Virosh also them collaborating together after so many years and now they will be promoting the film as a married couple.”

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding The couple were married on February 26, 2026, at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat Resort in Udaipur, in a private ceremony attended by close family members and a small circle of friends from the film fraternity. The morning began with a Telugu anga‑vastram ritual and Ganesh puja, followed by traditional Kodava rites to honour Rashmika’s heritage. In the mandap, the couple exchanged floral garlands before taking their sacred vows under a canopy of marigolds and jasmine, with both dressed in elegant traditional attire, Vijay in an ivory silk veshti and angavastram, and Rashmika in a richly embroidered Kanjeevaram saree.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Vijay wrote, “I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026,” revealing how they went from best friends to lovers and now a married couple. He also explained his love for Rashmika, writing, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.”

After films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Ranabaali will be the third film in which Rashmika and Vijay will appear together as lead actors. In Ranabaali, Vijay essays the role of Ranabaali while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo, best known for The Mummy, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and will be made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. It is set to release in theatres on September 11.