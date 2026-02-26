Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand officially welcomes 'vadina' Rashmika Mandanna after couple's Udaipur wedding
On February 26, 2026, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married in Udaipur, embracing traditional rituals.
Now that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married, Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, has marked the occasion with a heartfelt post, welcoming Rashmika as his ‘Vadina', a Telugu term for sister-in-law, along with an adorable picture of the newlywed couple.
Vijay's brother posts heartfelt note for Rashmika
Taking to social media, he reflected on how fans had long addressed Rashmika as 'Vadina', which means sister-in-law, even before the wedding was official. “There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react,” he wrote.
Marking the big moment, he added, “Today, my brother is married, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!”
Rashmika and Vijay's wedding
The couple were married on February 26, 2026, at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat Resort in Udaipur, in a private ceremony attended by close family members and a small circle of friends from the film fraternity. The morning began with a Telugu anga‑vastram ritual and Ganesh puja, followed by traditional Kodava rites to honour Rashmika’s heritage. In the mandap, the couple exchanged floral garlands before taking their sacred vows under a canopy of marigolds and jasmine, with both dressed in elegant traditional attire, Vijay in an ivory silk veshti and angavastram, and Rashmika in a richly embroidered Kanjeevaram saree.
What did Rashmika and Vijay wrote for each other
After the ceremonies, Rashmika shared her first post as Vijay’s wife, introducing him to her followers as her husband. In a deeply personal note, she wrote about how Vijay taught her what true love and peace feel like, encouraged her to dream bigger, and supported her in becoming the person she always aspired to be. She expressed excitement about beginning this new chapter and called herself blessed to have him by her side.
Vijay, in turn, shared his own note describing how he missed Rashmika in daily moments, meals, workouts, and simple routines, and how her presence brought him a sense of home and calm. He concluded his post by saying he made his best friend his wife, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s private bond.
