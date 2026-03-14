When Rashmika Mandanna fought with family to work with Vijay Deverakonda twice: ‘It was a bad fight at home’
Rashmika Mandanna once spoke about everything she had to go through to work with Vijay Deverakonda again in Dear Comrade after Geetha Govindam.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur. But the journey to their happily ever after hasn’t been easy for both of them. Amid controversy over an alleged leaked audio clip of Rashmika’s mother, Suman, speaking about her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty, a video of the actor speaking about how she had to fight to work a second time has resurfaced.
When Rashmika Mandanna fought with family to work in Dear Comrade
The videos, taken at the pre-release event of the 2019 film Dear Comrade, show Rashmika looking sombre as she speaks about everything she has been through. She says, “I came to the film industry after fighting with my parents, family and friends. There’s a perception that it’s not safe for girls. I still persevered despite not having a film family background.”
She then reveals that her family was sceptical about her working with Vijay again after their 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. “When Bharat (Kamma) sir sent me the script, I really wanted to do it. But it took a lot to convince my family. It was a bad fight at home. They said, no, don’t do a second film with Vijay. I said, it’s not important who I’m doing it with,” says Rashmika. The actor was trolled for weeks after the film's release for sharing a kiss with Vijay onscreen.
Vijay also acknowledges the issues Rashmika faced due to working with him when he says, “Our dear Lilly (Rashmika’s role). She is the most important character; she’s the soul, she represents every woman, and Lilly is the one who will be remembered after watching the film. We searched a lot for who could play her. Once Rashmika okayed it, I know how tough it was for her. She did it despite it affecting her personal life. People said whatever they felt like. But she gave her life for Lilly. I thank you, Rashmika; you’ve done such a beautiful job.”
Rashmika and Vijay never worked together again after Dear Comrade, despite their pair being a massive hit. They are now finally working together again in Ranabaali.
Rashmika Mandanna warns legal action against circulation of audio
The audio that went viral, taken during an interview or a private conversation, is allegedly of Suman talking about Rakshit and how Rashmika's work in Geetha Govindam caused issues. Taking cognisance of it, the actor wrote on her Instagram stories, “It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me.”
Stating that the clip was being taken ‘out of context’ and clarifying that it was a ‘private conversation’, she also added, “This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material.” She gave platforms 24 hours to remove the material, threatening them with legal action if they did not. Rashmika and Rakshit met in 2016 on the sets of Kirik Party and got engaged in 2017. They broke off the engagement in 2018.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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