When Rashmika Mandanna fought with family to work with Vijay Deverakonda twice: ‘It was a bad fight at home’

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur. But the journey to their happily ever after hasn’t been easy for both of them. Amid controversy over an alleged leaked audio clip of Rashmika’s mother, Suman, speaking about her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty, a video of the actor speaking about how she had to fight to work a second time has resurfaced. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26.

When Rashmika Mandanna fought with family to work in Dear Comrade The videos, taken at the pre-release event of the 2019 film Dear Comrade, show Rashmika looking sombre as she speaks about everything she has been through. She says, “I came to the film industry after fighting with my parents, family and friends. There’s a perception that it’s not safe for girls. I still persevered despite not having a film family background.”

She then reveals that her family was sceptical about her working with Vijay again after their 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. “When Bharat (Kamma) sir sent me the script, I really wanted to do it. But it took a lot to convince my family. It was a bad fight at home. They said, no, don’t do a second film with Vijay. I said, it’s not important who I’m doing it with,” says Rashmika. The actor was trolled for weeks after the film's release for sharing a kiss with Vijay onscreen.

Vijay also acknowledges the issues Rashmika faced due to working with him when he says, “Our dear Lilly (Rashmika’s role). She is the most important character; she’s the soul, she represents every woman, and Lilly is the one who will be remembered after watching the film. We searched a lot for who could play her. Once Rashmika okayed it, I know how tough it was for her. She did it despite it affecting her personal life. People said whatever they felt like. But she gave her life for Lilly. I thank you, Rashmika; you’ve done such a beautiful job.”