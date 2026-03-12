Rashmika Mandanna warns legal action for ‘misleading material, conversation taken out of context’: How far can people go

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has warned of legal action for 'invasion of privacy and circulation of misleading material' over a 'private conversation', which she claimed has been 'taken out of context.' Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Rashmika posted a long note talking about "sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks" for the last eight years. Rashmika Mandanna opened up about what she faced in the last 24 hours.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about targeted attacks on her Addressing a section of the people, Rashmika said that "false narratives" have been made against her. She wrote, "To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter. It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me."

"I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement. All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place," Rashmika continued.

Rashmika talks about a recent incident The actor opened up about what she faced in the last 24 hours. Rashmika said that a portion of a conversation has been taken out of context. "However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored. An old private conversation believed to be from nearly eight years ago appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life," she added.

She added that her family was "dragged" into the matter. "How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material," the actor wrote.

Rashmika warns of legal action Rashmika said that after tolerating for the last few years, she wants to draw a boundary now. "While we move forward in life, grow, create meaningful work, and spread positivity, it is unfortunate that a few continue to manufacture hate and controversy at the cost of another person's dignity and peace. For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me, I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary," she said further.

The actor asked that the content be removed within 24 hours or else she will take legal action. "I request all media platforms, influencers, and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but has become necessary. Thank you, Much love," concluded her note.

What did Rashmika refer to in her note Rashmika seemingly referred to an audio leak in which her mother, Suman Mandanna, reportedly spoke about her past relationship. As reported by Asianet News, Rashmika's mother, Suman Mandanna, spoke about her breakup on Mahesh Devishetty's YouTube channel years ago.

According to the report, Suman said they agreed to the relationship when Rashmika was 21, and the actor was 35. Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty, though he is not named in the report. Her mother also alleged that the actor she's referring to was controlling, and that issues arose after Rashmika signed Geetha Govindam, which incidentally starred Vijay Deverakonda.