Rashmika Mandanna faces flak from Kodava community for claiming she's 1st Coorgi actor: ‘Forgot Prema, Gulshan Devaiah?’

A simple Google search for ‘actors from Coorg’ reveals a list of artists who have made it big in the film industry—from Prema to Varsha Bollamma and Gulshan Devaiah. This is why people from the Kodava community are miffed at Rashmika Mandanna for claiming she’s ‘probably the first actor’ to enter this industry from Coorg. People were quick to correct her, as was actor Neravanda Prema. Rashmika Mandanna and her family hail from Coorg in Karnataka and she recently claimed to be the first actor from her community.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say?

In an interview with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story last week, Rashmika spoke about how her family reacted when she told them she wanted to be an actor. She said, “Conversations back home when I got my first paycheck weren’t easy. Because, you know, in the Coorg community, nobody has ever entered the film industry. I think I am the first one in our whole community to have entered the industry. People were extremely judgy.”

Nervanda Prema says Kodava actors paved the way for Rashmika Mandanna

As per a Koduga Express report, famous Kannada actor Neravanda Prema, who was famous in the 1990s and early 2000s, responded when asked about Rashmika’s statement, “What is there for me to say? The Kodava community knows the truth. You should ask her (Rashmika) about her version of the statement. What can I say about it?”

However, she also pointed out that long before Rashmika’s entry into films, others had paved the way for her. “Before me, there was an actor, Shashikala from Coorg, who played supporting roles. Then I entered the film industry, and later many Kodavas have done well,” said Prema, who is known for her successful career in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema and is a recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award and Filmfare Best Actress awards.

Internet calls out Rashmika Mandanna’s ignorance

Her statement also triggered a barrage of comments on YouTube and other social media platforms, with people pointing out her ignorance. “She is not the first frm kodava community ...before that many artist have acted like prema, nidhi subbaih, harishika poonacha, tanisha kuppanda,” pointed out one person.

“She is only the actress who tell lie in front of media and people … Statement “ she is the first actress who came from Coorg city… “100% false statement…Thr was more then 5 to 6 actress who came from coorg …. Even she not born when “Prema madam “ act in OM Kannada movie who from Coorg,” wrote another.

A miffed fan wrote, “Rashmika maybe you are the only one who thinks u made it big. Yes definitely but u have also forgotten Gulshan devaiah too has made it big.”