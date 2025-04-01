Gulshan Devaiah jokes that Anurag Kashyap is ‘full of himself’; says he's ‘taking jobs’ from actors

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah has worked with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in That Girl in Yellow Boots and the action series Bad Cop. The actor recently held an AMA session on Reddit, where he spoke about his experience working with the filmmaker and Anurag’s shift towards acting. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap says Indian theatres ‘destroy’ his movie-watching experience) Gulshan Devaiah talks about Anurag Kashyap doing acting.

Gulshan Devaiah on Anurag Kashyap

When a Reddit user asked Gulshan about his experience of being directed by Anurag in That Girl in Yellow Boots, he replied, "He's so full of himself... but he is cute, and he trusts his actors. It was wonderful to work with him as an actor. But he is still full of himself, and NOW HE IS TAKING OUR JOBS."

For the unversed, apart from directing films, Anurag has now also started taking on acting roles. He recently impressed audiences with his villainous role in the Tamil film Maharaja, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi. He then starred in the series Bad Cop alongside Gulshan, Harleen Sethi, and Saurabh Sachdeva. Anurag also played a pivotal role in Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai Part 2, which was released in 2024. His latest film as an actor is the Malayalam action-comedy Rifle Club, which also stars Hanumankind, Dileesh Pothan, and Vineeth Kumar in key roles.

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film as an actor

He will next be seen in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Anurag on taking acting jobs

Earlier, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag revealed why he took up acting, saying, "Next year I’m not going to make a film. I’m just going to relax and rejuvenate, and watch films. This year was for making films and lots of acting. I had to get my daughter married. For an indie filmmaker to do that kind of a wedding… Now my daughter’s married. I’m calmer, and I will now feed my soul."

Gulshan Devaiah’s upcoming film

Gulshan was last seen in Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Adil Hussain. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. While the actor has yet to announce his next project, his film Hunterrr is set to be re-released in cinemas on April 4.