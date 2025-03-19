Anurag Kashyap rips 'dishonest, morally corrupt' Netflix India, says they would 'never make' something like Adolescence

Anurag Kashyap has minced no words in expressing his disapproval and frustration at the 'hypocrisy' of Netflix top bosses while greenlighting content for the Indian market. The maverick filmmaker praised the British Netflix drama Adolescence and said seeing such content makes him jealous and envious as he and other Indian filmmakers are not allowed to be so daring. Anurag Kashyap has given a scathing assessment of Netflix India.

Anurag Kashyap praises Adolescence

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Anurag praised Adolescence and wrote, "I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that . The performances from the Child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is not just playing the father but is also the co-creator of the show. The amount of hard work that has gone in the show. I can’t even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did, so they could shoot every episode in a single shot."

Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix India, Ted Sarandos

In the comments section of the post, the filmmaker added a long note of complaint to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, accusing them of being hypocritical. "Now coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted Sarandos recently put a post where he says - “every once and awhile one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career defining performances." And I hope he means it. Because his on Netflix.in is a totally opposite s**tshow. If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90 minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn’t have an ending that is black and white)."

Anurag added that he dealt with the 'lack of empathy' from Netflix while making Sacred Games for the platform. "Having gone through twice with them post Sacred Games and dealing with total lack of empathy , courage and dumbness mixed with immense insecurity of the series head and the team that keeps getting fired. It frustrates me. How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in backed so strongly by the boss in LA," he added.

Singling out the Netflix top bosses, Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, Anurag said their approach to the Indian market reeked of 'hypocrisy'. He added, "This hypocrisy of Ted and Bella via a vis the Indian market of 1.4 billion people, where their only interest is an increase in subscriptions and nothing else. There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to create something with Netflix to now where they send you a shot show like “saare jahan se achcha" - which wasn’t even written properly and half baked. Which by the way has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably). It makes me frustrated, jealous of shows like Adolescence and envious and hopeless."

But the filmmaker did end his tirade on a rather hopeful note. "I hope they learn from the reception of it and realise that all the best things Indian Netflix does is mostly either acquired (Delhi Crime, Black Warrant) or the ones they least believed in (Kohrra, Trial by Fire). Fingers crossed for a better future," he wrote.

About Adolescence

Adolescence is a British miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. It centres on a 13-year-old boy accused of murder. Each scene is shot in one take. The miniseries received universal acclaim after it was released on March 13.