Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘1st fan’ who had crush on him before he became star: ‘You are special’. Watch
A fan posted a Reel of her interactions with Vijay Deverakonda, revealing how she had a crush on him even before he became a star. Here's how he responded.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda worked in the Telugu film industry and pursued theatre before he became a huge star with the 2017 film Arjun Reddy. A fan posted a Reel on Instagram, revealing that she has had a crush on him for years, even before he entered the film industry. He responded to her candidness. (Also Read: Actor impresses Vijay Deverakonda with Instagram reel, breaks down when offered role in Ranabaali: ‘Zero to hero’)
Vijay Deverakonda responds to fan who has liked him for years
An Instagram user by the name of Vyshnavi Nitish posted a Reel and wrote, “I had a crush on him even before he entered the film industry and now he’s become a huge star nationwide. Can I call myself his first fan?”
In the Reel, she mentions how Vijay has responded to numerous fans’ videos but not hers. She posted a screenshot of Vijay wishing her on her birthday, writing, “Me still stuck in 2016.” Vyshnavi also posted a grainy picture of Vijay she took years ago, writing, “When I saw him even before he entered TFI.”
Vijay left a comment on her Reel, thanking her for the love. He wrote, “(heart emoji) to all those of you who have been there from the beginning. You all are special. Thank you vyshnavi for always being there and taking me back in time.”
Fan clarifies Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday wish is not AI
Vyshnavi seemed overwhelmed as she thanked other Vijay fans for tagging him. When some accused her of using AI to fake his comment, she also clarified, “Ok. So to all the people who are asking how does he have kingdom dp in 2016.. that screenshot is taken recently but the post is still active on Facebook. Before calling it AI, check my story highlights “VD” on my profile and click the link (it’s just a Facebook link). That’ll take you to that specific Facebook post. Then decide if it’s AI or real. Also, yes, his movie “Yevade Subramanyam” released in 2015 but the pic in the last is taken by me in 2014.”
Vijay Deverakonda’s career
Vijay debuted in the film industry as Vijay Sai with the 2011 film Nuvvila. He starred in films such as Life Is Beautiful, Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu, and Dwaraka before he rose to fame overnight with Arjun Reddy. Last seen in The Family Star and Kingdom, Vijay will soon star in Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali. The actor was recently in the news for getting engaged to his Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, in October last year, and for their wedding in February this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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