Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 shelved after 1st film earned 82 crore; Naga Vamsi says ‘no point talking about it’

It’s official: The sequel to Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom has been shelved. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the news in an interview with Idlebrain, where he refused to discuss the reason for the film’s lukewarm box office performance. Vijay Deverakonda plays a police constable-turned-spy named Suri in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom.

Naga Vamsi confirms Kingdom 2 is shelved

Vamsi was asked about the sequel to Kingdom, and he replied, “No, we are not making it anymore.” When asked if the film could’ve functioned better as a single film than by leading up to a sequel, he replied. “There is no point in talking about what happened because it’ll only hurt Gowtam. There’s nothing more to do now.” When asked if he would collaborate with the director in the future, Vamsi confirmed and said that he will work with the director again soon. He also remarked that Gowtam is working on a ‘different kind of film now’.

The fate of Kingdom

Kingdom was released in theatres last July at a time when Vijay was in need of a hit to revive his career, which had been on a downward spiral since the release of the 2022 film Liger. Unfortunately, despite the hype surrounding it and the mixed reviews that followed its release, Kingdom made only ₹82 crore worldwide in its run. The film, which also starred Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse, featured Vijay as Suri, a constable turned reluctant spy, who goes undercover in Sri Lanka to infiltrate a gang. The film ends with a cliffhanger after he experiences a heartbreaking event.

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in the 2024 film The Family Star and in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, before appearing in Kingdom in 2025. He will soon star in Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, in which he plays the role of a rowdy. The film’s first glimpse showed him covered in blood and dressed in a lungi.