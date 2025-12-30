Fans call it ‘just wife things’ as Rashmika Mandanna feeds Vijay Deverakonda dessert before eating

Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are ringing in the New Year in Rome ahead of their wedding next year. After Rashmika posted pictures and videos of their year-end vacation, fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple as they lit candles together and she fed him dessert. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date and venue revealed; couple to have intimate ceremony) A video Rashmika Mandanna posted shows her feeding dessert to Vijay Deverakonda before taking a bite.

‘Just wife things’, say fans as Rashmika feeds Vijay dessert

Rashmika posted numerous solo pictures and videos from the Rome vacation, along with a few pictures with friends. But the ones that caught fans’ attention showed a glimpse of Vijay. One video showed Rashmika digging into a delicious-looking dessert, but feeding it to her fiancé before taking a bite. Another showed them both praying while holding a candle together, with only Vijay’s hand seen in the video.

Re-posting the videos on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, fans couldn’t keep calm about it all. One fan posted the video of Rashmika feeding Vijay dessert, writing, “First bite For vijay. Second her just wife things.” Another fan called her, “Rashmika Vijay Devarkonda.” One even called her ‘wifey’ as another wrote, “I love you rashmika and vijay deverakonda, app dono ek sath bahut acche lagte hai (you both are so good together).”

Few fans even re-posted the video of Rashmika praying while Vijay holds a candle with her, writing, “Them.” One fan even joked, “Tanani pray cheyyani anna (Let her pray brother),” referring to how Vijay kept moving around in the video. An Instagram user wrote, “Vijay dever konda ke sath ho (You’re with Vijay Deverakonda).” The pictures also included Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda.

About Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship

Rashmika and Vijay starred in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. While Rashmika was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and Vijay was linked to Belgian national Virgine, it has been rumoured that the two began dating each other in 2020. Fans would notice Vijay and Rashmika posting solo pictures from his home or on vacations together.

In 2024, both began dropping hints that they were in a relationship without naming each other. In October 2025, the couple got engaged in a low-key ceremony attended only by their loved ones. They did not speak about their engagement afterwards, but were spotted wearing rings. Sources now tell HT that Rashmika and Vijay will marry in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.