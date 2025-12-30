Rashmika Mandanna rings in New Year in Rome with her friends, Anand Deverakonda; fans ask, ‘Where is Vijay Deverakonda?’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines amid growing speculation about her personal life, with reports of a wedding with Vijay Deverakonda doing the rounds. Amid the buzz, the actor delighted fans by sharing glimpses from her Rome getaway, where she appears to be ringing in the New Year. What particularly caught fans’ attention was the presence of Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, in the pictures, sparking speculation that Vijay may also be holidaying with her. Rashmika Mandanna to ring in New Year in Rome.

Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse into her Rome trip

On Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos offering a glimpse into her Rome tour with friends amid the New Year celebrations. In the pictures, Rashmika is seen soaking in the charm of Rome, posing near historic monuments and enjoying the winter sun. She also shared several videos in which she was seen posing on the streets of Rome, taking a walk with her friend and even dancing with her girlfriends, enjoying her time to the fullest.

She also shared some picturesque views, and one of the pictures featured Anand Deverakonda, indicating that he is also a part of the trip. The two were seen looking at each other and smiling as the camera captured the moment. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Rome so far," and added Taylor Swift’s song Ophelia in the background.

Anand’s presence on Rashmika’s Rome trip led fans to speculate that Vijay is also vacationing with her. One fan asked, "Where is Vijay?" Another wrote, "Vijay is also there." Another fan commented, "camera man- Vijay Deverakonda." Another wrote, "guys did anyone see Vijay in her specs?" while one more commented, "Akka take Vijay also in photos."

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship

Rashmika first crossed paths with Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of Geetha Govindam. The film became a huge hit, and their chemistry was loved by audiences. They worked together again in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Their off-screen bond fuelled rumours of a real-life romance between them. Soon, they were spotted together several times, and fans even noticed identical backgrounds in their Instagram posts. Rashmika’s appearances at Vijay’s family gatherings further added fuel to the rumours.

In October this year, they got engaged in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family. While they have remained tight-lipped about it since then, Vijay’s affection towards Rashmika at an event for The Girlfriend caught everyone’s attention. Now, a source close to the couple has confirmed to HT, "Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance.”