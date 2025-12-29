Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date and venue revealed; couple to have intimate ceremony

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be Mr and Mrs sooner than you think. After a secret engagement in October in the presence of their families, the couple is ready to take things to the next step in 2026. A source close to the actors confirms details of their wedding date and venue to Hindustan Times. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to have dated for a while before their engagement.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding date and venue

While Rashmika or Vijay have yet to make anything about their relationship public, it was during their engagement in October that his team confirmed to HT that they will marry in February. A source close to the couple now confirms, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance.”

It is unknown whether the couple plans to throw a party for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.

Rashmika and Vijay’s October engagement

Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025, a day after Dasara. While neither Vijay nor Rashmika made any public announcements, despite the news leaking, Vijay’s team confirmed the news to HT. Back then, they had also confirmed that the couple would tie the knot in February.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony attended by only their closest friends and family. While they have stayed mum since then, Vijay’s public display of affection towards Rashmika at an event for The Girlfriend did not go unnoticed. Rashmika has also since spoken of how her ‘partner’ healed her of pain he didn’t cause.

The couple acted in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders this year. Following the leak of their engagement news, both actors have been spotted wearing rings.