Rashmika Mandanna gives clear view of engagement ring for 1st time, blushes when asked about Vijay Deverakonda. Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was the latest guest on Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, where she promoted her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. She flaunted her engagement ring on the show, catching the host and the audience's attention. When teased about her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, here’s how she responded. Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her engagement ring from Vijay Deverakonda on a talk show.

Rashmika blushes when asked about engagement ring, Vijay

Rashmika wore a printed suit to Jagapathi’s show, but it was her engagement ring that caught everyone’s attention. The ring was right in the line of everyone’s sight when she made her trademark Korean hearts to greet the audience.

Jagapathi pulled Rashmika’s leg about all the Vijays in her life, saying, “Vijay Deverakonda, friendship. Vijay Sethupathi, fan. And Thalapathy Vijay, all time fan. So you’ve owned vijayam (success) and Vijay, I guess,” making her laugh. She even cheekily winked at the audience after that. When Rashmika was shown a childhood picture of hers, she remarked that it was taken in Chennai. Jagapathi again joked, “So you were a fan of Vijay then too.”

Then, the host noticed her engagement ring, along with others on her fingers. He asked her, “So are these rings sentimental or…?” She replied, “They’re very important rings.” He then responded, “I’m sure one of those rings is your favourite and there’s a history behind it.” She couldn’t help but blush, and when the audience cheered in response, she said, “I am enjoying it.”

Even Zee5's official social media page couldn't help but joke about how vague Rashmika was in her answers about the engagement ring. Posting the clip and a meme of Allu Arjun, they wrote, “Aa ring evaru iccharo cheppandayya (Someone please tell us who gave the ring).” One fan joked in response, “Emo kaani evaro okaru matram icharu (I don’t know, but I guess someone gave it to her).” Another wrote, “Kondanna ring okati, lucky ring okati (One is given by Konda anna, another is a lucky ring).”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year. While the couple made no announcement or shared pictures, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that the couple was engaged. His team also confirmed that they will tie the knot in February 2026. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).