Vijay Deverakonda posts Diwali video with friends; fans ask ‘is that vadina Rashmika Mandanna's voice?’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with friends. While the videos he posted did not feature Rashmika Mandanna, fans believe they could hear her voice in one of the videos. Take a look. Vijay Deverakonda's videos did not feature Rashmika Mandanna but fans believe she was there with him.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali celebrations

Vijay posted three videos on Instagram calling Diwali his favourite festival. He wrote, “Happy Diwali to you all - my people :) Diwalii always has been my favouriteee festival. sending you all big hugs and all my loveee.” Two videos he posted show him, his brother Anand Deverakonda, and their friends laughing and posing around the camera, as it also captures firecrackers in the background. One of the videos has fans believe Rashmika is laughing and calling his name. The third shows his pet dog, Storm, watching rockets go off in the distance.

Fans can hear Rashmika Mandanna in videos

Reacting to his post, one fan commented, “Nuvu Vadhina appudu diwali celebration chestharu anna. (Brother, when will you celebrate Diwali with my sister-in-law?)” Another wrote, “Vadina amma akada anna. (Where are sister-in-law and mother?)” Some fans pointed out Rashmika’s voice, leaving comments like, “baga gamanichu vinipichithi rashmika voice. (Listen carefully, you can hear Rashmika’s voice.)” Another wrote, “Vijay Vijay annadhi rashuuu a kadha. (Isn’t it Rashmika who said, Vijay Vijay?)” One commented, “Is that Rashie's voice?” Some fans even sent them joint wishes, “Happy Diwali, Rashmika ji Vijay sir.”

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s love story

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since they worked together in the 2018 rom-com Geetha Govindam. They also acted together in the 2019 film Dear Comrade, which further fuelled the rumours. The couple, however, never confirmed their relationship, even when Vijay was rumoured to be dating other people. Vijay’s team confirmed to HT early in October that he is engaged to Rashmika. While the actors never confirmed their engagement publicly, they will tie the knot in February 2026.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom and will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled film by Rahul Sankrithyan. Rashmika, who was last seen in Kuberaa, will star in Thamma, which is releasing in theatres today, on October 21. She also has The Girlfriend in Telugu and Cocktail 2 in Hindi lined up.