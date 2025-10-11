Rashmika Mandanna shows off her ring days after engagement to Vijay Deverakonda, fans thrilled: 'Finally she confirms'

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last week. Though Vijay's team confirmed the update, neither of the actors shared any posts about the engagement on social media. Now, Rashmika has shared a video featuring herself giving a glimpse of her engagement ring. Rashmika Mandanna gave a peek at her ring days after her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of engagement ring

In the video, Rashmika sat on the floor with her pet dog Aura. She held her phone in her hand as her song Rahein Na Rahein Hum from Thamma played. As she pointed at the phone and petted her dog, her ring was clearly visible. In the video, Rashmika laughed and kissed her dog as they watched the video.

Sharing the clip, Rashmika said, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! Or rather sing this song!!"

Fans react to Rashmika giving a glimpse of her ring

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "You posted this video to show your engagement ring, not for the song." A person wrote, "And this is how she confirms." "Finally, we caught the ring!!!" read a comment. "Now both of them have confirmed that they are engaged. Congratulations are in order," said an Instagram user.

Vijay flaunted his ring a few days ago

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda visited the Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family. He was seen wearing his engagement ring. Vijay’s PRO posted a video of his visit to Puttaparthi on X (formerly Twitter), “#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings.”

About Rashmika, Vijay's relationship

Last week, Vijay's team confirmed to HT that they are engaged. The couple will tie the knot in February 2026. Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating each other since they first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted spending time together. In August, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. Eagle-eyed fans have often noticed the actors sharing vacation pictures from the same locations. This added fuel to the rumours that they are in a relationship but don't want to make it public. In 2024, they confirmed that they were not single but refrained from naming their partners.

Rashmika and Vijay’s films

Rashmika was last seen in the film Kuberaa, which also featured Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles. She will next be seen in Maddock’s horror-comedy Thamma. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2025. She also has Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Fans will also see her in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend and Rawindra Pulle's Mysaa.

Vijay was most recently seen in the film Kingdom, which also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in lead roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, it was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.