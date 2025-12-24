Rashmika Mandanna clicks sweet pic of fiancé Vijay Deverakonda as they head to vacation after ‘intense few months’

Actor-couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted leaving Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The couple are heading on a vacation ahead of Christmas and will be spending New Year’s Eve together, according to a source. Rashmika and Vijay were spotted leaving the city even before her first glimpse from Mysaa dropped. (Also Read: Mysaa first glimpse: Fans gush as Rashmika Mandanna debuts mass avatar, want crossover with ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will ring in the New Year together.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda head on vacation

A paparazzo spotted Vijay and Rashmika leaving the city together on Wednesday. Vijay was spotted dressed in a grey sweatshirt and sweats with his trademark beanie on. Rashmika also looked comfy in a monochrome outfit with a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Both actors wore masks as they left on vacation and were accompanied by a few members of their team. Fans thought Rashmika and Vijay ‘looked adorable’, with some leaving heart and heart eye emojis.

Vijay also posted a picture of himself on his Instagram stories. The picture shows him relaxing at the airport while Rashmika holds a Polaroid picture she has taken of him. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “After a crazy intense few months..It's holiday time.” Rashmika has yet to post anything about the vacation.

Rashmika Mandanna clicked a picture of Vijay Deverakonda ahead of their vacation.

About Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika began dating her co-star Rakshit Shetty while shooting for the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. They announced their engagement in 2017 following a private ceremony in her hometown of Virajpet. However, in 2018, the couple parted ways, citing compatibility issues. Vijay was also rumoured to be dating a Belgian national named Virgine in 2018, though he never confirmed it.

In 2018, Vijay and Rashmika collaborated on the hit film Geeta Govindam, which significantly changed their careers. In 2019, they collaborated on Dear Comrade. Rumours of them dating first surfaced in 2020, with fans realising in 2023 that they had vacationed together. They got engaged in October this year, though they have never confirmed their relationship publicly. They will tie the knot next year.