Rakshit Shetty beams with pride as he meets pups of the 777 Charlie dog ; fans ask for sequel. Watch

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty took to Instagram to share some heartwarming news. In a video, he announced that his furry co-star from 777 Charlie had given birth to 6 beautiful puppies earlier this month. The actor looked happy to meet the adorable puppies. (Also Read: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release in Japan in June) Rakshit Shetty in a still from 777 Charlie.

‘Charlie is a mom now’

The dog that acted in the film, also named Charlie, is now a mom of 6. Sharing the happy news, Rakshit said, “It has been two years since the movie 777 Charlie was released. We always thought that life would come full circle if Charlie became a mother,” referring to the film’s climax, where his character Dharma finds Charlie’s surviving pup, symbolising new beginnings.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also shared that the film’s director, Kiran Raj, initially had this thought while shooting for the film. “Kiran Raj was the one who first had this thought, and I agreed; I thought it would be beautiful if she became a mother. On May 9, Charlie gave birth to six puppies. I came down to Mysuru to see her; she stays here with Pramod, who trained her for the film,” he added.

While Charlie looked happy to see Rakshit and was wagging her tail, she kept turning away from the camera in one of the videos he shared, leading him to joke, “She has become camera-shy now after the film. But I feel like the 777 Charlie journey has finally reached the conclusion that it should.”

About 777 Charlie

777 Charlie told the story of a loner called Dharma, played by Rakshit, and a puppy that begins following him around after escaping from a breeder. When he realises the puppy likes snow, he leaves with Charlie, named after Charlie Chaplin, on an adventure that forever changes his perspective towards life. The film ends with Dharma opening an animal shelter in Charlie’s honour.

Rakshit Shetty and Charlie have a playful moment in 777 Charlie.

Fans reacted to the news, leaving congratulatory messages. One fan joked, “Imagine they make charlie part 2 with one of pup .....nepotism.” Another wrote, “From Charlie to Charlie mumma.” One fan pointed out how sweetly Rakshit was handling the pups, writing, “How preciously he's holding that little pup in his hands.” Another joked, “@rakshitshetty is a grandfather now.”

However, people were also cautious while reacting to the news, with some questioning if Charlie was used for breeding, contrary to what the film championed, with one fan writing, “What’s the message of Charlie movie? To breed or to adopt? Hypocrisy at it’s finest.”

Another animal lover also asked her caretakers to sterilise her, writing, “We all love Charlie. But don't you think Now charlie the baby is being used and I hope her babies wont be sold just because she is THE CHARLIE'S baby. I hope this stops here and she won't be subjected to more breeding in future. Please sterilize her also #adoptdontshop.”

Upcoming work

Rakshit was last seen in the highly successful films Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B. He will soon be seen in Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea.