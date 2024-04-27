 Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release in Japan in June: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release in Japan in June: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 27, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie's dubbed version will soon release in Japan. KGF and Kantara have previously created milestones at Japanese box office.

Rakshit Shetty is once again set to recreate magic with his favourite on-screen pet named Charlie among international audiences. The adventure-drama 777 Charlie, featuring Rakshit and a dog named Charlie is all set to release in Japan. A report by the Japanese entertainment portal Natalie claimed that the actor-filmmaker has locked a date in 2024 to present the movie to release his film in Japan. (Also read: Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Rakshit Shetty and others mourn veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish's demise)

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie will soon release in Japan.
Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie will soon release in Japan.

777 Charlie to release in Japan on this date

Rakshit's 2022 Kannada movie received critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The film was praised for depicting the relationship between a pet and his owner. Rakshit played the protagonist as well as co-produced 777 Charlie along with GS Gupta.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kiranraj K directed the adventure-drama. 777 Charlie will release nationwide across Japan on June 28, Natalie reported. Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise and Rishab Shetty's Kantara were well received in Japan. Therefore, Rakshit's 777 Charlie could become the third Kannada film to join the league.

About 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is the story of a lonely man named Dharma who works in a factory and is against socialising. A labrador who escaped from an abusive breeder takes refuge in Dharma's house. An unexpected bond of friendship that develops between Dharma and Charlie forms the narrative. The Kiranraj K directorial also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Aniruddh Roy. 777 Charlie became the fifth highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. It was awarded the Best Feature Film In Kannada at the 69th National Film Awards.

Rakshit Shetty's upcoming project

Rakshit shot to fame in the Kannada film industry with Nam Areal Ond Dina and Tuglak. He was last seen in - Vasantha Kokila (2023), Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A (2023) and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B (2023). He will next feature in Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release in Japan in June: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On