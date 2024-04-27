Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release in Japan in June: Report

Rakshit Shetty is once again set to recreate magic with his favourite on-screen pet named Charlie among international audiences. The adventure-drama 777 Charlie, featuring Rakshit and a dog named Charlie is all set to release in Japan. A report by the Japanese entertainment portal Natalie claimed that the actor-filmmaker has locked a date in 2024 to present the movie to release his film in Japan. (Also read: Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Rakshit Shetty and others mourn veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish's demise) Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie will soon release in Japan.

777 Charlie to release in Japan on this date

Rakshit's 2022 Kannada movie received critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The film was praised for depicting the relationship between a pet and his owner. Rakshit played the protagonist as well as co-produced 777 Charlie along with GS Gupta.

Kiranraj K directed the adventure-drama. 777 Charlie will release nationwide across Japan on June 28, Natalie reported. Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise and Rishab Shetty's Kantara were well received in Japan. Therefore, Rakshit's 777 Charlie could become the third Kannada film to join the league.

About 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is the story of a lonely man named Dharma who works in a factory and is against socialising. A labrador who escaped from an abusive breeder takes refuge in Dharma's house. An unexpected bond of friendship that develops between Dharma and Charlie forms the narrative. The Kiranraj K directorial also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Aniruddh Roy. 777 Charlie became the fifth highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. It was awarded the Best Feature Film In Kannada at the 69th National Film Awards.

Rakshit Shetty's upcoming project

Rakshit shot to fame in the Kannada film industry with Nam Areal Ond Dina and Tuglak. He was last seen in - Vasantha Kokila (2023), Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A (2023) and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B (2023). He will next feature in Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea.