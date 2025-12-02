Rashmika Mandanna says she only wishes for the ‘bestest’ for future maridi Anand Deverakonda

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had a hush-hush engagement in October this year and are expected to tie the knot in February 2026. Rashmika has always been supportive of her future maridi (brother-in-law), Vijay’s brother, Anand. She posted a note for him on social media, writing about how she wishes him the ‘bestest.’ Take a look. Rashmika Mandanna had also attended the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda's Gam Gam Ganesha last year.

Rashmika Mandanna’s sweet note for Anand Deverakonda

On Monday evening, the team of Anand’s upcoming film Epic shared a glimpse on social media. Re-sharing it on her Instagram stories, Rashmika wrote, “All the best to the team of Epic! @ananddeverakonda I always wish you the bestest…you know that. (red heart emojis) Kill it you guys!! This is very exciting. (red heart emojis).” She also tagged Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Aditya Haasan and Hesham Abdul Wahab in her post. Anand shared her post with heart emojis.

Rashmika Mandanna wishing only the 'bestest' for Anand Deverakonda.

Anand’s brother, Vijay, also revealed that the ETV Win web series 90's - A Middle Class Biopic, which preceded Epic, was his favourite show. “My most favourite Telugu show – 90s is now becoming a love story – EPIC. Most excited for this one (red heart and fire emojis),” he wrote, sharing the glimpse. The film follows the story of Rohan Roy’s character, Aditya, who is now all grown up and graduating with a master's degree from a university abroad.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship

Rashmika and Vijay acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rumours of the co-stars dating began soon after they worked together, though they remained mum. Fans also guessed between 2020 and 2024 that the duo was spending time together and had even gone on vacations. While in 2024, both actors confirmed they weren’t single, they still did not name each other.

In October, during Dasara, Vijay and Rashmika had a private engagement in Hyderabad, as confirmed by his team to HT. While the couple still hasn’t spoken about it in public, they’ve both been spotted wearing rings. They are expected to tie the knot next February, although an official confirmation is pending.