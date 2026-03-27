Protective Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna close as they almost get mobbed at Anantapur on 1 month anniversary
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their one month anniversary in Anantapur while shooting for their film Ranabaali.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their one-month anniversary on March 26 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The couple was welcomed to the set of their film Ranabaali with a harathi (aarti), and they also visited a temple before that. A protective Vijay was seen holding Rashmika close as they almost got mobbed at the temple.
Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna close as they almost get mobbed
A video posted by an Anantapur Instagram page shows Vijay dressed in a simple cream kurta and Rashmika in a simple blue suit set. The couple was all smiles as they waved to fans and received flowers. Later, Vijay was seen holding Rashmika close, her hand clutched at his waist as the crowd thickened. Their security could be seen holding people back as the couple were blessed by priests.
Vijay also stood behind Rashmika and held her close as they walked out of the temple after receiving blessings at the Hanuman temple. One video shows a massive crowd jostling to get close to the couple, while their security keeps them at a distance. Vijay even looked worried for a brief moment as they almost got mobbed while heading to their car. The crowd kept trying to touch them as Vijay shielded Rashmika until she got into the car.
Welcomed to Ranabaali set with harathi
After visiting the temple, Rashmika and Vijay went to the Ranabaali sets to resume filming, looking unperturbed after almost being mobbed. They were welcomed with a traditional harathi with women dotting the couple’s foreheads with kumkum afterwards. Rashmika also briefly looked up at Vijay and smiled, a moment captured by a paparazzo.
Ranabaali is a historical action-drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Shyam Singha Roy-fame. Set between 1854 and 1878, the film focuses on resistance against colonial rule and the Great Indian Famine. Vijay plays the titular role while Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma, in the film. Arnold Vosloo of The Mummy-fame plays the antagonist. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series.
Upcoming work
Ranabaali is Vijay and Rashmika’s third film, following Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first after their wedding. The film will be released in theatres on September 11. Apart from this, Rashmika has Cocktail 2 in Hindi and Mysaa in Telugu lined up, while Vijay has Rowdy Janardhana in Telugu. Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in October last year and married in Udaipur in February.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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