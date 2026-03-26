Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate one month of wedding with unseen pics: Being married felt like a far-off…
In the photos, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen celebrating their special day with their family, friends and close ones. See their posts here.
Actor-couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday celebrated one month of their wedding and shared a carousel of photos from the festivities. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda posted long gratitude notes for the women who made their wedding special.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share unseen pics from wedding
In the photos, Rashmika and Vijay were seen celebrating their special day with their family, friends and close ones. In a few photos, the couple was seen smiling as they posed next to each other. A photo showed Vijay holding Rashmika close as they posed for the camera. In another picture, Vijay and Rashmika wrapped their arms around each other as they smiled, looking at each other.
Rashmika, Vijay pen gratitude notes
In her note, Rashmika wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been a month already. Being married felt like such a far-off thought, and now we’ve been married for a month… It’s insane. But these women were my knights in shining armour through it all, from the point of wanting to get married to now. I will forever be extremely grateful. This is forever kind of love!"
She dedicated notes to Aishwarya Kolla, Priya Maganti and Arpita. She concluded her note with, "Thank you all for saying, 'These are your days, just be there, forget everything, and have a blast!' And we did just that! The wedding wouldn’t have been the same without all of you!! And here’s to some of the most beautiful women in my life who keep me sane and grounded! This is my little world!"
Vijay, in his note, wrote, "It's been a month. There are a few big moments in all our lives, we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with it, and before you know it you would have passed through it, but if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forver with you, bringing you and all joy and this i want to ensure always."
"And as Me and Rushie start stepping back into work, I wanted to take a moment to give my love to a few women who ensured I and everyone around me had the most joyous wedding," he added. He also thanked Arpita, Aishwarya and Priya--their wedding planner.
All about Rashmika and Vijay's wedding
The two actors tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur. The reception was held at the hotel Taj Krishna a few days later.
Rashmika and Vijay's films
The couple, who worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, had been dating for seven years but publicly confirmed their relationship only days before their wedding, which they dubbed--The Wedding of Virosh, a nod to the nickname given to them by fans.
The two actors are set to reunite for the period drama movie Ranabaali. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set to be released in theatres worldwide on September 11.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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