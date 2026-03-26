Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate one month of wedding with unseen pics: Being married felt like a far-off…

In her note, Rashmika wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been a month already. Being married felt like such a far-off thought, and now we’ve been married for a month… It’s insane. But these women were my knights in shining armour through it all, from the point of wanting to get married to now. I will forever be extremely grateful. This is forever kind of love!"

In the photos, Rashmika and Vijay were seen celebrating their special day with their family, friends and close ones. In a few photos, the couple was seen smiling as they posed next to each other. A photo showed Vijay holding Rashmika close as they posed for the camera. In another picture, Vijay and Rashmika wrapped their arms around each other as they smiled, looking at each other.

Actor-couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday celebrated one month of their wedding and shared a carousel of photos from the festivities. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda posted long gratitude notes for the women who made their wedding special.

She dedicated notes to Aishwarya Kolla, Priya Maganti and Arpita. She concluded her note with, "Thank you all for saying, 'These are your days, just be there, forget everything, and have a blast!' And we did just that! The wedding wouldn’t have been the same without all of you!! And here’s to some of the most beautiful women in my life who keep me sane and grounded! This is my little world!"

Vijay, in his note, wrote, "It's been a month. There are a few big moments in all our lives, we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with it, and before you know it you would have passed through it, but if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forver with you, bringing you and all joy and this i want to ensure always."