Prakash Raj reacts to tweet talking about Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu praising Dhurandhar 2
Prakash Raj also shared a video of the song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar and wrote that he is very far from Dhurandhar 2. Check his posts here.
Actor Prakash Raj has shared tweets taking a dig at Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge and mocking Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu for praising the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) recently, Prakash talked about the film and the actors.
Prakash Raj mocks Dhurandhar The Revenge, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu
A person tweeted on X, "Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya??" Responding to it, Prakash wrote, "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking.'
He shared a video on X as the song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar from Hum Dono (1961), featuring Dev Anand and Sadhana, played in his house. He wrote, "Me .. Bahut door (very far) from #Dhurandhar ….are you #justasking."
What Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu said about film
Praising the film, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music.. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team….."
Jr NTR too penned a long note. "A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking…. He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this and Aditya Dhar sir @AdityaDharFilms brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll," he said.
"@ActorMadhavan sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampalarjun sir delivered solid layered performances throughout. Shashwat Sachdev’s music hits on another level elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way…" And not to forget, Akshaye Khanna sir, the man who laid the strong foundation for this franchise with his performance… His calm menace, depth and sheer screen presence are unreal in Part 1… what an actor!" he added.
Vijay tweeted, "Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire."
Allu Arjun said on X, "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag! Jai Hind."
About Dhurandhar The Revenge
The spy action thriller released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Written by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in theatres worldwide on March 19. The film star Ranveer Singh, appearing in dual personas as Jaskirat and Hamza. R Madhavan returns as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, among others.
Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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