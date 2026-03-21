Prakash Raj reacts to tweet talking about Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu praising Dhurandhar 2

He shared a video on X as the song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar from Hum Dono (1961), featuring Dev Anand and Sadhana, played in his house. He wrote, "Me .. Bahut door (very far) from #Dhurandhar ….are you #justasking."

A person tweeted on X, "Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya??" Responding to it, Prakash wrote, "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking.'

Actor Prakash Raj has shared tweets taking a dig at Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge and mocking Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda , Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu for praising the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) recently, Prakash talked about the film and the actors.

Praising the film, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music.. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team….."

Jr NTR too penned a long note. "A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking…. He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this and Aditya Dhar sir @AdityaDharFilms brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll," he said.

"@ActorMadhavan sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampalarjun sir delivered solid layered performances throughout. Shashwat Sachdev’s music hits on another level elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way…" And not to forget, Akshaye Khanna sir, the man who laid the strong foundation for this franchise with his performance… His calm menace, depth and sheer screen presence are unreal in Part 1… what an actor!" he added.