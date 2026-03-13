Cocktail 2 teaser to debut in theatres with Dhurandhar 2; Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 1st look out
Homi Adajania's Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 will hit screens in June and the teaser will be out this month.
Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 teaser will be released in theatres along with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After days of speculation, the film’s leads Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon seemed to confirm the same as they shared their first looks from the film on social media.
Cocktail 2 teaser to be out with Dhurandhar 2
On Friday, Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti took to their social media to post their looks from the film, writing, “For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18.” The posters show the trio heading on what looks like a beach vacation in a car.
Rashmika is seen in a white dress, wearing sunglasses, and taking a photo. Shahid is dressed in a colourful shirt as the sun sets in the background. And Kriti shows off her feet, with a tattoo on one foot reading, “Catch the sea.” Homi was more forthcoming when he posted the pictures and wrote, “Teaser Alert! A sneak peek for you of COCKTAIL2 on Wednesday March 18 ONLY in Theatres.”
Zoya Akhtar commented under Homi’s post with heart, fire, smiley and fire emojis. While the film’s team did not reveal much, the date suggests the Cocktail 2 teaser will be attached to Dhurandhar 2 during its March 18 premiere.
About Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2 is a sequel to Homi’s 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The sequel will hit theatres on June 19, and the teaser will be released on March 18.
Recently, there was speculation that Cocktail 2 will see a love triangle between the trio. When Kriti attended Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad, Homi joked about the rumours. He posted a picture of them on his Instagram stories writing, “Congrats, guys. Kriti Sanon, can you stay out of this?” Kriti quipped back, “Never…love them.”
Upcoming work
Shahid was last seen in O’Romeo and Deva. He has yet to announce movies other than Cocktail 2. Kriti was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, apart from Do Patti, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She also has to announce her upcoming projects. Rashmika, who was last seen in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend, also has Mysaa and Ranabaali with Vijay lined up apart from Cocktail 2. She was recently in the news for her wedding to Vijay in February, with the couple throwing a reception in March.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
