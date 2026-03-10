Rashmika Mandanna gets kisses from Vijay Deverakonda at pradhanam, mehendi ceremonies. See pics from 'perfect evening'

Posting his photos, Vijay captioned the post, "25.02.26. The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it (red heart emojis).

Sharing a carousel of photos, Rashmika wrote, "25.02.26. It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect, but it went off too fast... (red heart emoji). What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us (heart hands emojis)."

In the photos, Rashmika and Vijay were seen celebrating their special day with their family, friends and close ones. In a few photos, the couple was seen smiling as they danced together. Vijay was also seen kissing Rashmika on her forehead during the ceremonies. The duo also posed for photos with their friends and families.

Actor-couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared a bunch of photos from their pre-wedding events--pradhanam and mehendi ceremonies. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda gave glimpses of how they celebrated the special events.

All about Rashmika and Vijay's wedding, reception The two actors tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur. The reception was held at the hotel Taj Krishna a few days later. It was attended by a host of celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and son Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya.

The reception was also attended by Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar, Nani, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, Sreeleela, Dheekshith Shetty. Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Sukumar, Neena Gupta and her husband, Vivek Mehra, Naveen Polishetty, were also part of the festivities.

Rashmika and Vijay's films The couple, who worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, had been dating for seven years but publicly confirmed their relationship only days before their wedding, which they dubbed "The Wedding of Virosh", a nod to the nickname given to them by fans.

Vijay featured in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Rashmika gained widespread recognition with films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and Animal. The two stars are set to reunite for the period drama movie Ranabaali. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set to be released in theatres worldwide on September 11.